Jonas Blue Brings You a New Music Video For, “Wild”. Watch Here:

The English Dj and Singer-Songwriter, “Guy James Robin” who is known professionally under his stage name, “Jonas Blue” has joined forces with the English singer and songwriter, “Chelcee Grimes”, Puerto Rico singer, “Jhay Cortez” and the Argentine actress, “Tini”.

They have shared a new music video for the song, “Wild”. The song is a part of Jonas’ debut album, “Blue”. It was co-written by Jhay Cortez, Jonas Blue and Chelcee Grimes with Steve Mac.

The music video is crafted so colorful. It sees Tini and Chelcee dancing on the streets while singing their verses of the song.

The clip unfolds and Jhay Cortez comes in to trade his verses. Simply put, this music video just could not get better than this. WOW!

Watch the music video to Jonas Blue’s song, “Wild”:

Well, Jonas is all about hits and hits. The debut album compromised 3 smash hits including, “Fast Cars”, “Polaroid” and “Rise”. He is just unstoppable these days. Is this new video going to get him something more on the charts?