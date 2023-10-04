Jessie-Ware_Overtime
Jessie Ware Song, “Overtime” on BBC Radio 1.

Despite that, Jessie Ware has not released anything this year and she last released her album, “Glasshouse” back in October 2017. But now She has made everyone go crazy with a new standalone single, “Overtime”.

The fans have to wait no more as the English Singer and Songwriter Jessie has released a brand new song, “Overtime” last night on BBC Radio 1.

Jessie co-produced the song with, “Bicep’s Andy Ferguson”, “Matt McBriar” and  “James Ford ” and it was co-written by her with “Bicep”, “James Ford”, “Danny Parker”, ‘Jessie Ware”, “Matthew McBriar” and “Alexandra Govere’.

Okay,  what do you think this is a pop release? a ballad? No. The London Based Singer has made the comeback with a electronic genre song.  Annie mac played the song as the hottest record for the Wednesday, October 3rd.

Listen To Jessie Ware’s New Song, “Overtime”:

Jessie talked to the media about the song. she said, “It’s been really fun being back in the studio and I’m so excited to share this track … It feels like I’m going back to my early days; it’s a late-night song to flirt to. Whilst I carry on working on new music, I hope you really enjoy this one”.

