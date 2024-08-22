Jessie Reyez, Normani and Kehlani Teamed Up to Bring You a Remix For Jessie’s Song “Body Count”

The Canadian Singer and Songwriter, “Jessie Reyez” released a solo song,”Body Count” three months ago. But she has decided to do some more with it.

Jessie Reyez is at it again. She joined forces with the American Singers, “Normani” and “Kehlani” to produce a remix for her already released song “Body Count”.

I think this song actually needed a remix. This new remix version is pretty better than original one. You will think the same after listening to it.

The song is about Women Empowerment, and what could have been better than having these ladies, Kehlani and Normani involved for a song like this.

This new remix is crazy. Kehlani and Normani are just killing it with their warm vocals, Empowering Women indeed!

The new song, “Body Count” will be included in Jessie’s Upcoming EP, “Being Human in Public”. This new EP will also include her new single ,”Apple Juice”. Keep it in mind, Jessie has already won two awards this year. The JUO Award for breakthrough artist of the year and also the SOCAN songwriting prize for her song, “Cotton Candy”.

Jessie’s new remix is streaming now.

Listen to Jessie’s new remix to her song, “Body Count”.