Single Review: Jermaine Jackman – ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’

Though he sounds more like a Jackson 5 tribute artist by name, this is a very soulful cover of a Jennifer Hudson song.

Jackman can certainly hit those big notes, living up to the ethos of the talent show he has sprung from. Backed by some soaring strings this is a very good cover of the song, even if it’s not a hugely imaginative choice.

Jackman is going to have a battle on his hand to beat the curse of the Voice winners but he’s certainly got the voice. Just perhaps needs the fresh material.

(7/10)

