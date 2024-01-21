Jennifer Lopez Shares a Music Video For, “Limitless”. Watch Here:

The American singer, songwriter and actress, “Jennifer Lopez” has shared a new music video for her song, “Limitless”. The song, “Limitless” was co-written by Jennifer Lopez with the Australian singer and songwriter, “Sia”.

Limitless is the theme song of the Jennifer’s new film titled, “Second Act”, The movie will hit the theaters on 21st of December, 2018. It was directed by Peter Segal. The movie will feature Jennifer Lopez with some other actors including, “Vanessa Hudgens”, “Leah Remini”, “Annaleigh Ashford”, “Dan Bucatinsky”, “Freddie Stroma”, “Milo Ventimiglia”, “Treat Williams” and Larry Miller”.

Back to the music video of Limitless. First of all, it possesses a lot of energy, I mean it’s Jennifer’s and we all know her. It stars Jennifer, her daughter Emme and also features some other supporting characters.

Emme plays her part as a kid version of Jennifer. You will see Emme climbing a mountain, while the wind resists her to climb, She turns into the stunning Jennifer Lopez as the video gets unfolded.

Besides this, You will see the American singer exposing her energetic dance moves. You will see her dancing, while being surrounded by some men and women, who also join her to dance.

Watch the music video to the Jennifer Lopez’, “Limitless”: