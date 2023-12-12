Janalynn Castelino Reimagines “O Come All Ye Faithful”

Multilingual singer-songwriter Janalynn Castelino has released her ethereal version of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ today. With Christmas on the horizon, Janalynn is all set to put us in the festive spirit with her reimagining of the 18th century classic carol. The audio is available to stream and download across all platforms.

Her enchanting version embodies the true essence of Christmas, uniting people in a spirit of celebration. Throughout the track, Janalynn has showcased her vocal strength, captivating listeners with her high-key voice. Leaving an indelible mark with her distinctiveness, she soars to the top of her range in the song’s conclusion. The music arrangement invokes a symphonic vibe with pronounced string elements. It’s her first Christmas single for the year and a chosen one to get you into a decidedly spiritual direction.

She released her alluring Italian-Folk single ‘Bella Ci Dormi’ earlier this year. Join Dr. Janalynn Castelino on the journey into 2024 by listening to her rework of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’.

Listen to “O Come All Ye Faithful” by Janalynn Castelino: li.sten.to/janalynnchristmas

