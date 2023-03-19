Iggy Azalea “Team” – Listen To Full Song in High Quality

At last, Iggy Azalea has made a comeback. She has finally released the full version of her latest and much-anticipated single “Team”. She teased her fans with teasers earlier on. But this weekend, she finally decided to let them listen to the full and high quality audio.

The Australian rapper needed to release the track this week because of the response she got when she released a teaser last week. Some fans and even other singers started saying that they didn’t think it was Iggy singing in “Team”. It sounds so different. So the only way for Iggy to prove that it’s her is this – give them the song and let them decide.

Before releasing the song, Iggy made sure that the song get plenty of airtime on radio. Her label secured her an attractive radio deal that meant her song would play at the top of every hour for the entire day. This means you’re sure to listen it on radio today. You can also stream it on iTunes and Spotify.

Iggy Azalea is really excited after releasing “Team” as it is the official lead single from her upcoming studio album titled “Digital Distortion”. The album will be out anytime this year by Def Jam and Virgin EMI.

This new single from Iggy is a kind of a hard-hitting urban jam that we didn’t expect from her. But since she is out to prove that she can succeed all by herself, fans will definitely give her space and listen to her new single without being over-critical. You gotta listen to this new single to make an opinion about Iggy’s effort to go out all by herself. You can stream it below.

Listen “Team” by Iggy Azalea – Full Audio