Here’s The Winners List of BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards 2018.

The BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards 2018 held in Wembly Arena, London yesterday on 21st of October where number of stars joined the show and the list of performers on the show include, “Mabel”, “Little mix”, “sigrid”, “HRVY”, “Jack & Jack” and “jonas blue featuring liam payne”. All the performances were good enough. I liked the Sigrid’s performance. She performed her song, “Sucker Punch”.

Well, keep your patience. I know everyone wants their favorite to win. Haha!

So, The K-Pop group BTS took away two awards. One for the “Best International Group” and the second one for, “Social Media Star”. And the Backin’ it up star Cardi B won the award for, “Most Entertaing celeb”.

Ed Sheeran won a very well deserved award for the “Best British Solo Artist” and the “Best International Solo Artist” went to Shawn Mendes. The British Girls Group Little mix was given, “Best British Group” award.

The George Ezra’s “Shotgun” was the “Best British Single” and that’s all for awards regarding music. Good bye!