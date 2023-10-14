Gunnar Gehl Has Debuted With The Song, “Ocean Blue”. Stream Now:

Hey POP Lovers! We got Company.

The 17 years old Singer and Songwriter from Newport Beach, California, “Gunar Gehl” has just entered the Pop music industry with a lovely debut song titled, “Ocean Blue”. He posted some of his songs and covers on Instagram and SoundCloud earlier including, “Change” and “Time Stands Still” but now he has debuted by officially releasing this new song, “Ocean Blue” via Streaming Music Services.

Well, to me, this song is admirable. He has got an elegant voice with soulful vocals. And the combination of Guitar riff and drums add to the beauty of the song. I am telling you, this boy has got skills.

Listen To Gunnar Gehl’s New Song, “Ocean Blue”:

The American Singer told the media, “I had this real life experience walking past a girl on the beach. I like to [sing about] something that’s true to me so that when I sing it 100 times, it’s always real. We walked past each other and both looked at each other at the same time. I could just see her eyes that completely matched the ocean.”

Moreover, Gunnar is supporting the pop group Prettymuch’s tour of North America which is titled, “The Funktion Tour”. The tour starts at seattle on 18th of October.