Single Review: Freemasons feat. Joel Edwards – ‘U Drive Me Crazy’ (EP)

Following on from the recent funky resurgence for Chromeo, here are Freemasons funking it up too with ‘U Drive Me Crazy’. Not a cover of the similarly titled ‘Fine Young Cannibals’ track, it lifts a lot of the sound you’d expect from a third new single from Chromeo and fits in nicely with that sound. A perfect song for summer sunshine it perhaps doesn’t have the lyrical complexity and memorability of a Chromeo tune but musically is just as enjoyable, listenable and toe-tapping.

This single doesn’t quite drive me to a level of craziness but it’s enough to get you up and dancing. Summer is finally here musically.

(6.5/10)

