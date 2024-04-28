EP review: Florrie – ‘Sirens’

With a Calvin Harris vibe back from when he was good, ‘Free Falling’ is a catchy uptempo, electronic number with the sweet lead vocals of Florence Arnold pulling you into the record. With echoes of ‘Reverse Skydiving’ from Hot Natured, with the titles eerily reflecting each other, the use of rhyming and mixing up of the lyrics really grabs you. Very addictive even after the first listen with some very solid production values.

‘Seashells’ is a simpler affair, adapting the famous tongue-twister you’ll know from your childhood, but adapts that familiarity into something you can sing along to quickly.

‘Seashulls’ is drenched in hooks like ‘Free Falling’ and proves to be insanely catchy with its middle-eastern vibes.

The EP is completed with ‘Wanna Control Myself’.

(7.5/10)

Buy: Sirens