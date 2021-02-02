Florida Georgia Line Delivers “Women” Featuring Jason Derulo. Stream Here:

The American duo, “Florida Georgia Line” has joined forces with the American singer and songwriter, “Jason Derulo”. They have shared a new song titled, “Women”.

Women will be a part of the American band’s upcoming 4th studio album called, “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country”. The LP will be a project of 20 tracks and is expected to be released on 15th of February, 2019.

Women comes with a great message of the importance of women. And after listening to this song I really felt that this world would not have been a good place without women.

The new song, “Women” was accompanied with a music video as well. The video sees the trio recording the song. So, what you are gonna witness in the video is the trio having their time together at the NightBird recording studio, West Hollywood.

Listen to the Florida Georgia Line and Jason Derulo’s collaboration, “Women”

The Florida Georgia Line will embark on the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour in support of their upcoming album. Click here to learn more about the tour details and get your tickets.