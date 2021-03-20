Fitz & The Tantrums Delivers a New Song, “123456”. Stream Here:

The Los Angeles based pop band, “Fitz & The Tantrums” has shared a new song titled, “123456”. The song was accompanied with a music video as well directed by Jamie Thraves and Ofir Shoham.

Fitz & The Tantrums is working on their fourth studio album which is not given any title yet, also the official releasing date is not announced. This new song, “123456” will be a part of the upcoming album.

The pop group has come back after three years and I think they have warned the others with this new bop. It is a party starter!

Watch the music video to Fitz & The Tantrums’ new song, “123456”:

One of the band members, “Michael Fitzpatrick” talked to the media about the song and said, “123456’ has a fun and carefree vibe, but it’s actually quite an emotional song personally. Before writing the song, I was questioning my talent, fighting off insecurities, and trying to find a way to keep going”.

Fitz & The Tantrums will embark on Young The Giant Tour from June 12, 2019. Get your tickets and lean more about the tour details here.