It may be a short month, but February still managed to produce some awesome new music! My February playlist features Bloc Party singer Kele Okereke’s brilliant remix of MS MR’s ‘Fantasy’, AlunaGeorge’s ‘Attracting Flies’, Yeah Yeah Yeahs new single ‘Sacrilege’ and loads more.

Listen to the playlist below, and remember to go check out my January playlist when you’re done!