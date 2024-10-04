Fans! Kelly Clarkson Reveals Tracklist of Forthcoming Album “Meaning of Life”

Kelly Clarkson just released the tracklist of her forthcoming album called ‘Meaning of Life’. The album is her first try with the Atlantic Records. With the already released hit songs like “Love So Soft” and “Move You”, the album has twelve songs. Fans have already gone crazy after her song called ‘Go High’ which closes the last, but not the least, a song of her album. Talking about Go High, Kelley explained how this song is inspired by Michelle Obama’s 2016 DNC speech as she said: “When they go low, we go high.” The album is to be released on October 27.

Check Out The Tracklist of ‘Meaning of Life’

Another beautiful release by Kelly Clarkson is her live performance video given at War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville while filming Move You. The alluring singer looked utterly gorgeous in simple yet elegant black shirt. Singing in front a small orchestra and band, her powerful and melodious voice served as the cherry on the top. ‘Meaning of Life’ sadly does not contain any deluxe versions.