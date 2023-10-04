Doyle Bramhall II Official Music Video For, “Everything You Need ft. Eric Clapton”. Watch Now:

The American Musician, “Doyle Bramhall II” has delivered a new music video for his song, “Everything You Need”. The song Features Eric Clapton but feeling unlucky to say that we won’t see him in the music video. The music Does not feature Eric but Doyle appears on the video. It is directed by Bramhall himself.

The R&B-laced, “Everything You Need” is taken from his upcoming album, “shades” which is out on October 5th. This new album is a project consisting on 12 songs.

Coming to the video, it’s quite simple. The video starts when Doyle gets in a car and drives to a studio. The video continues when The American Singer starts singing standing in that studio-room with a guitar in his hands. You will see a drummer and another guitarist accompanying him throughout the video.

Watch The Official Music Video To Doyle Bramhall II’s, “Everything You need”:

Doyle talked to the media about the song and the video. He said, “Recording this song and making this video was an adventure, for sure. I started writing this song in the northeast corner of Poland on a European tour last year and recorded it in Brooklyn, NY a few months later”.