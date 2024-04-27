Single review: Damon Albarn – ‘Heavy Seas of Love’

For a song that oscillates between slowed down versions of The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ and Womack and Womack’s ‘Teardrops’ it’s actually pretty good and his best solo offering so far.

The mix of the two musical styles really suits the song and keeps your interest, and even though it’s as downbeat as you’d expect from Albarn, in parts it has its moments of positivity and the production of multi-vocal layers with the gospel tinges gives it a more solid feel.

It’s not quite Gorillaz but it’s a nice, easy-to-listen-to solo offering.

(6/10)

Buy: Heavy Seas Of Love