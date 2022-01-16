Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan died at 46

It’s a sad day for the music world as The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan has passed away. She was 46 years of age and had been known for being the lead singer in the famous Irish band The Cranberries.

Authorities found her corpse at the Hilton Hotel, London and didn’t disclose a cause of death as of writing this post. However, Dolores’ manager described it as a ‘sudden’ death in his statement. He further stressed that Dolores’ family members are devastated by this incident and they require privacy. It’s a very difficult time for her family.

“Great sadness” -in the words of the president of Ireland. He went on to say that it was a huge loss for the entire nation, and for anyone who supports Irish music and Irish musicians.

Dolores has had health problems last year. It was one of the reasons why The Cranberries didn’t come to the USA despite having announced the tour earlier. Dolores’ health also forced the band to cut their European tour last year.

The Cranberries acclaimed international success in the 90s with singles like “Zombie”. The band released it’s debut album “Everybody Else Is Doing It” in 1993 and surprised everyone with their music. They sold over 40 million copies of their debut album in worldwide sales.