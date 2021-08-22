Single Review: “Confident” By Demi Lovato

A new Demi Lovato song has leaked online on august 23. This new sing titled “Confident” will be included in her forthcoming fifth studio album, which will possibly hit the stores later this year via Island/Hollywood records.

“Confident” was originally planned to become the lead single from Demi’s fifth studio album but the lead was taken by another single “Cool for the Summer” because of a last minute decision by the label for some unknown reasons. Nevertheless, “Confident” is confirmed to be the second single from the album, as announced by the label at iHeartRadio summit recently.

Although Demi is very ‘confident’ about her latest single, it doesn’t sound any better than a bonus track on a Japanese album. There is no doubt that this single will flop and won’t help anyone, neither Demi nor the label. To be honest, Island should re-consider this strategy and release of ‘Confident’ as the second single on the album.

The track is about being confident in life and use that confidence to seek whatever your goals could be. Having a confident personality lets you live better and as a result you can end up being more satisfied from your life. This is the important message that Demi tries to deliver home through her new single. The single doesn’t meet expectations but still has a good message for everyone. Listen to it below and let us know what you make of Demi’s latest single.

Listen To “Confident” by Demi Lovato