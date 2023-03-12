Ciara & Russell Wilson Are Engaged

This week has been a very shiny week for the music industry. With many artists premiering their new singles, there is more news to wrap up the weekend as Ciara and Russel Wilson have decided to stay together forever. They are engaged now and are planning a wedding soon. To celebrate their happy moments, the couple shared a cute video where they announce their engagement.

Russel Wilson, the 27-year old NFL star shared the engagement video on Instagram and captioned it “”She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling… #TrueLove.” On the other hand, Ciara wrote “God Is Good! Grateful For You @DangRussWilson. You Are Heaven Sent. I’m Looking Forward To Spending Forever With You,” under the video. She later Tweeted a photo of the couple where Russel is kissing her hand. She captioned it “I Feel Complete”.

The couple were on a holiday together after the Paris Fashion Week when Russel proposed to her at an exclusive resort in Seychelles. This is already a famous romantic place. Even Prince William went there for the honeymoon. Ciara must be one happy girl.

Watch the cute engagement video below

God Is Good! Grateful For You @DangRussWilson. You Are Heaven Sent. I’m Looking Forward To Spending Forever With You pic.twitter.com/LideYmZPwj — Ciara (@ciara) March 11, 2016