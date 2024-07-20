Single review: Cher Lloyd – ‘Sirens’

It seems that Cher Lloyd has grown up, releasing this much more mature ballad. But, unfortunately, as she’s also gone more serious, she’s lost a lot of that tongue-in-cheek spark that we expect from her.

‘Sirens’ doesn’t have the alerting power the title suggests, instead coming across as a sub-par cover of the recent X-Factor covered ‘Skyscraper’.

A shame, I wish she’d gone for something poppier and less monotone.

(4/10)

‘Sirens’ is taken from Cher Lloyd’s upcoming second album Sorry I’m Late, which also features previous single ‘I Wish’ (featuring TI).