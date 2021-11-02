Cameron Dallas Music Video “Why Haven’t I Met You?”. Watch Now:

Cameron Dallas is an American Actor better known for his prominence on the video application Vine and YouTube. He is a famous internet personality already but now he has come up with his debut song, “Why Haven’t I Met You?” with accompanying Music Video.

The California Based Singer has shared his vocals before, via Instagram and other Social Media Channels. But now, after signing with Columbia Records, He has released his first much anticipated original Music.

This new Song Why Haven’t I Met You? is a soft acoustic number and is basically a mid-tempo pop song where the 24-year old singer reveals his majestic vocals for his debut song.

The Music Video was directed by Liam Macrae. It features Cameron, a Girl(his girlfriend in the video) and a Dog. You will see the couple finding their love in a white-colored house, swimming in a pool and that’s all. I like all of the video but that couple dance is like something I would love to do. LOL!

Watch Cameron Dallas’ “Why Haven’t I Met You?”

He is also working on his debut album. So, stay tuned and be ready. More is coming!