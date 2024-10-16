Bruno Mars Sings “Just The Way You Are” For Charity Work

With the guitar in hand, Bruno joined ‘One Voice: Somos Live!’ along with many other stars on Saturday. The purpose was to benefit people that are suffering from the recent natural calamities. The Grammy winner shared the stage to sing one of its hit single “Just The Way You Are” in its Spanish edition.

The profit gained from the concert and televised telethon, which is aired on multiple American networks (both English and Spanish-speaking), will be donated to Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF. A lot of stars these days are contributing to help victim and survivors of the recent natural calamities. Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez have created Somos Una Voz as an alliance of artists working together to bring food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to victims of natural disasters across the globe.

Mars, who is also a Puerto Rican, sung the track in his melodious with a pianist by his side and the Puerto Rican flag behind him. He ended the performance with a ballad “Te Amo Puerto Rico” which means “I Love You Puerto Rico”. Burno started the performance with English version but turned it into Spanish soon later.

Watch Burno’s Performance Here