Bjork Accuses “Danish Director” Of Sexual Harassment In Public Letter On Facebook

The “It’s Oh So Quiet” singer Bjrok has recently come forward and took courage to highlight a very personal trauma of her career. Bjrok accuses a Danish director for sexually harassing her. Though she has not named anyone in specific but the only Danish director she worked with is Lars von Trier who directed her drama Dancer in the Dark back in 2000.

Lars von Trier, however, has denied the accusations even when Bjrok did not name him. In an open letter on Facebook, Bjrok portrayed everything from her side.

The Open Letter of Bjrok on Facebook

I am inspired by the women everywhere who are speaking up online to tell about my experience with a danish director . because i come from a country that is one of the worlds place closest to equality between the sexes and at the time i came from position of strength in the music world with hard earned independence , it was extremely clear to me when i walked into the actresses profession that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm and set in stone with the director and a staff of dozens who enabled it and encouraged it . i became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it . when i turned the director down repeatedly he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where i was framed as the difficult one . because of my strength , my great team and because i had nothing to loose having no ambitions in the acting world , i walked away from it and recovered in a years time . i am worried though that other actresses working with the same man did not . the director was fully aware of this game and i am sure of that the film he made after was based on his experiences with me . because i was the first one that stood up to him and didn’t let him get away with it and in my opinion he had a more fair and meaningful relationship with his actresses after my confrontation so there is hope let’s hope this statement supports the actresses and actors all over let’s stop this is a wave of change in the world kindness”

björk

It seems like after Harvey Weinstein scandals, all the ladies that were harassed have got courage to speak of their tragic experiences now.