Big News for Tinashe’s fans – 3 New Singles Coming Soon from the R&B Singer

Tinashe has dropped a big news for her fans – she is going to drop three new singles soon. She broke the news on social media recently, leaving her fans super happy.

The new singles will be titled “Faded Love”, “No Drama”, and “Me So Bad”. To break the news, she posted a photo on social media that had the singer in the middle and names of her upcoming singles on the sides. It’s a beautiful photo that’s really well-styled. It might be a cover for one of her upcoming single or maybe she is up to something else. Only time will tell.

She mentioned “Joyride” in the message that went with the image that she posted on social media. Could it mean that we will be getting an EP with this name? Or is she planning to name her second album “Joyride” since she wasn’t particularly happy with the success she got from her previous album? What else could be the meaning of releasing three new singles together? What’s your say on this?