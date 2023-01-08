Barei Shares a Music Video for, “Bitter Cold”. Watch Now:

The Spanish singer and songwriter, “Bárbara Reyzábal González-Aller ” who is known professionally by her stage name, “Barei” has shared a new music video for, “Bitter Cold” directed by, “Beatriz Abad”.

The song, “Bitter Cold” is taken from the Spanish singer’s third studio album, “You Number One” which was released back in May this year. The album was a project of 13 songs and marked her first album release in last three years.

The Video was shot when she was pregnant, so it sees the pregnant Barei singing the song. You will see her taking bath, laying on her bed, sitting on a table. She looks cute.

Watch the music video to Barei’s, “Bitter Cold”:

I got a good news and that is, Barei gave birth to two babies, a boy (Named Leon) and a girl (Named India), after she was done with shooting the video.