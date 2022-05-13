BANKS Gives a Sick Beat of Love with new Moody Single “Gimme”

Jillian Rose Banks known by the stage name BANKS is back with a new single after 2 years. She released a Video for her new song “Gimme” on 24th of May and let me tell you, it looks and sounds GOOD!

The song was co-written with Buddy Ross. The video was produced by Hudson Mohawke alongside BJ Burton. The video is a cool display of lasers with some alluring moves from Rose herself.

The song is about the start of a relationship and what you expect from it, as she sings in the chorus “Gimme, gimme what I want, what I deserve, Gimme, gimme it”. Back in December last year she opened about this single on twitter.

Since her last LP “The Altar”, she has been planning on her new album and this single looks like a big Hit as an opener. The rest of the songs are expected to be released sometime this year. Give it a look below.

Listen To “Gimme” by BANKS