Single review: Asgeir – ‘Going Home’

As gloomy and sombre as the Icelandic winters that Asgeir will be familiar with, ‘Going Home’ is a downbeat, slow-moving but atmospheric ballad with the lyrics and vocals weaving their way through a musical landscape.

As evocative as it is, ‘Going Home’ struggles to inject some variety into its four minute running time with the darkness not lifting for the entirety of its appearance. Moody and listenable, but too lacking in ideas.

(5.5/10)

‘Going Home’ is taken from Icelandic singer-songwriter Ásgeir Trausti Einarsson’s latest album In The Silence, which was released in January.