Anna Clendening Brings You a Song, “Dead End”. Stream Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Anna Clendening” has shared a new song titled, “Dead End”. It is her first song release after last November’s, “Invisible”.

This new song, “Dead End” was written by Anna herself. She has already shot the music video and she has confirmed that she will release the music video soon.

Well, Anna is not that expert yet. I mean she has not done a lot of music but if you ask me, she is already doing good. I love her vocals, and I think the production of this new song is better than the previous releases.

Are we going to have a new vocals queen? And after listening to this song, my answer is, YES!

Listen to the Anna Clendening’s new song, “Dead End”:

Lauren rose to fame after she appeared on the America’s Got Talent in 2014. She made her debut in 2017 when she shared her debut single titled, “Boys Like You”.