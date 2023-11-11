“Amor Amor Amor” By Jennifer Lopez Is Breaking All The Records.

The Megastar and the queen of the music world, Jennifer Lopez is back with another Spanish hit number titled “Amor Amor Amor”. The title translates into English as “love, love, love”. The beguiling song features reggaeton star, Wisin along with Jennifer.

This is the second single from her upcoming album, Por Prima Vez. The lyrics are being said to be a reference to Jennifer’s relationship with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. As the title suggests, overall, the song has a very romantic feel with a subtle tone.

The Subway Video Of The Song Is Worth Watching 1000 Times

While talking about Jennifer’s “Amor Amor Amor”, this is surely the safest thing to say about it that the video of this song is everything we need. The video of this amazing Spanish number “Amor Amor Amor” has been directed by the ever-talented Jessy Terrero.

The video features queen Jennifer herself slaying the subway station with her amazing moves. Jennifer wearing a crop GUESS’S top forcefully dances with her girls to impress the boy’s side his boys. Ultimately, forming a kind of competition in a regular New York Subway station.