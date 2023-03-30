Single review: Aloe Blacc – The Man

Having scored success with his ‘I Need A Dollar’ song and, of course, his appearance on Avicii’s ‘Wake Me Up’, Aloe Black returns with this retro sounding Lighthouse Family-esque number that lifts the lyrics from Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ in its chorus before bouncing along sunnily.

It lacks the killer hook of both those aforementioned numbers but it’s happy, jaunty, and perky enough to keep a smile on your face even if it’s lacking a huge amount of substance.

It’s a very positive number though, hooking you in with its smoothly created structure with gospel undertones. You will be singing along near the end, even if you will switch to Elton John’s famous hit by default rather than this tweaked chorus

(6.5/10)

Buy: The Man