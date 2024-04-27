Single review: Afrojack feat. Wrabel – ‘Ten Feet Tall’

Borrowing a few tips from Avicii’s book of songwriting, ‘Ten Feet Tall’ is another example of stirring, lifting club music with lyrics designed to empower and resonate before the dance-friendly and overly familiar chorus kicks in.

It’s far better than some of the more recent genre-mirroring songs but outside of the simpler, lyrically more notable verses it’s more of the same. If you can interchange the chorus with one of a dozen other songs it’s never a good sign and there’s a better, less dance-orientated song screaming to get out here.

It could stand much taller.

(5.5/10)

Buy: Ten Feet Tall