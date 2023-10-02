ABIR Song, “Young & Rude” With Accompanying Music Video. Watch:

ABIR has recently signed with Atlantic Recrords and now has premiered a new song, “Young & Rude” through this major label. “Young & Rude” follows her previous release, “Way Out”.

This new song is exaclty like what it should have been. It has delightful electronic music with the american singer’s soulful voice.

I love the second Chorus when ABIR utters these lyrics, “You know that I’m young and I’m pretty rude, Just a bad, girl with an attitude, I’ve been hangin’ around, I’ve been running loose, But I can give it all for you, I’ve been breaking hearts, I’ve been breaking rules, Just a bad girl with an attitude” Very Energetic…!

The visuals to the song were also released alongwith the song. The Music Video was directed by Shomi Patwary and it shows a desert road trip.

The American Singer and and a male actor are found on a roadtrip. ABIR looks Stunning in that Rustish colored dress.

Watch The Video ABIR’s New Song, “Young & Rude”:

ABIR talked to the media about the video and said, “It’s part Bonnie & Clyde, but the male lead in the video was not an accomplice or in on the action, he was held captive to my Young & Rude ways”.