A Film About Spanish Pop Star Alejandro Sanz To Premiere at Malaga Film Festival [WATCH TRAILER]

A new documentary film about the Spanish star Alejandro Sanz is coming out soon. The film will premiere at Malaga Film Festival, followed with a wide release throughout Spain on the same day. The film captures the journey of Alejandro Sanz through years as he plays rock songs as an underground musicians during his teen years. From there, he moves on to playing flamenco guitars. The person he often plays with is Paco de Lucia. The movie will also bring the time to life when Alejandro recorded his biggest selling tracks. I’m sure it’s a treat for fans and they’d totally love it.

The documentary is going to show us how Alejandro came up as a teenager and took over Latin Music charts. He went on to become the biggest star in the Latin music history. While he achieved all this, he didn’t loose his cool. He remained a ‘regular’ and ‘normal’ person. Although he was a huge celebrity, he remained humble. The documentary will highlight this aspect of Alejandro’s journey to greatness. You will see some unseen footage in the documentary. Top Latin artists such as Shakira and Miguel will be making appearance in the documentary, talking about Alejandro and his achievements in life.

The documentary film will be premiered at Malaga Film Festival on April 19th. On the same day, the film will get a country-wide release. You can watch the documentary trailer below.