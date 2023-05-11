We have already reviewed “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj but if you ever wished you could hear it only in Jessie J’s powerful voice, then here is the new version of this hit track that features only Jessie J. This new solo version by Jessie J was released a day ago and became an instant internet sensation as fans loved the previously dropped rap-free edit devouring Nicki Minaj and were excited by yet another edit that takes out Ariana Grande as well.

“Bang Bang” came at the right time for Jessie J as her career was about to go flat when she hooked up with rap sensation Nicki Minaj and Nickelodeon star Ariana Grande for the track. It turned out to be Jessie J’s biggest hit ever as the track won every prestigious chart spot and earned a place on fan’s playlists worldwide.

Although the song is perfect with Nicki and Ariana in there, there is no doubt that fans always welcome edits of popular hits. Probably this is the reason Jessie has decided to take the song on her own. The new solo version is easy listening as Jessie J’s vocals sit in perfectly. Listen to this new edit and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Watch “Bang Bang” by Jessie J (solo version – Audio only)