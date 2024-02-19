Zayn Malik Performs New Single “It’s You” On Jimmy Fallon

When everyone thought Zayn Malik would perform “Pillow Talk” on “Jimmy Fallon”, he opted to surprise everyone with his new single titled “It’s You”.

Zayn did drop hints on Twitter that he will be doing something different on “Jimmy Fallon” just hours before the performance. He tweeted that he wanted to perform a new song from his upcoming album and that’s what he did.

The song “It’s You” is an emotional heart-break song. Zayn talks about a past relationship in the song. Fans think that he is talking about a real past relationship but that’s not confirmed. Hopefully Zayn will talk about background of the song in his next interview. Let’s keep the fingers crossed till then.

“It’s You” has all the ingredients of being a chart-topper. Zayn showcases his vocal power in this futuristic R&B track. He totally slays the chorus and sings rest of the song as if it’s close to his heart. It sounds real and believable and everyone can connect with the lyrics.

The track is from Zayn’s upcoming debut album. The album will be out in stores March 25th. Watch his performance below.

Zayn Malik Performs New Single “It’s You”