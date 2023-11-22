Watch the Tove Lo and Charli XCX performing live on “The X Factor Australia”

British Singer Charli XCX and Swedish singer Tove Lo made an appearance yesterday (November 21st) on “The X Factor Australia” as the musical guests.

Charli XCX was asked to deliver the first-ever television performance of her recently released new single “After the Afterparty” from her third studio album due to be released in May 2017. On the other hand, Tove Lo treated her Australian fans with an outstanding performance of “Cool Girl”; a single from her album “Lady Wood.”

We all know that both chanteuses are incredibly great performers. Did they slay it this time?

Tove Lo: Her vocals were simply amazing and she did perform so confidently. But, why there isn’t enough light on the stage? We could barely see the beautiful face of Tove Lo! And what’s with that swimsuit and a jacket? She really needs a better wardrobe assistant.

Charli XCX: Considering that it’s her first TV performance of “After the Afterparty”, she did pretty well. The performance with male and female artists doing zombie choreography really reminded us of the music video of “After the Afterparty.” The British singer didn’t disappoint her fans. She was real confident and dancing all along. I must say she was looking so hot in that tennis-star look-alike outfit.

Watch: Charli XCX Performing “After the Afterparty”

Watch: Tove Lo Performing “Cool Girl”