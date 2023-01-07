The British singer and songwriter, “Oliver Stanley Murs” who is better known under his stage name, “Olly Murs” has released a new music video for his song titled, “Excuses”.

The song, “Excuses” is taken from the British singer’s sixth studio album called, “You Know I Know”. The album was released back in November last year and it brought great fortune for the British singer. The album secured a position of No. 2 on the UK album charts.

The song, “Excuses” is a lovely ballad, enriched with Olly’s well known soulful vocals. It was co-written by Olly Murs with, “Steve Robson” and “Grace Barker”.

Back to the music video, It is even cuter than the song is. It sees the British singer singing the song in a dark place. In the mid of the video, he falls from the sky but nothing to worry he gets back up in the end, when the sky lifts him back to where he was fallen from. It is scary, but I gotta say it is a catchy music video.

Watch the music video to Olly Murs’, “Excuses”:

Olly will be blessing the arenas all over the UK as he as announced a UK arena tour in the coming May and June. Click here to learn more about the tour details.