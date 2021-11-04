Watch The Music Video To Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars And Kodak Black’s Collaboration, “Wake Up In The Sky”.

The American Rappers, “Gucci Mane”, “Kodak Black” and the American Singer and Songwriter, “Bruno Mars” shared a collaboration song, “Wake Up in The Sky” back in September. It was produced by Bruno Mars and was written by the trio together. The song will be a part of Gucci Mane’s upcoming 13th Studio album, “Evil Genius” which is expected to be out in December.

Wake Up In The Sky is now accompanied with the official music video. It was premiered via YouTube and was directed by “Bruno Mars” and “Florent Dechard”.

The Video features all these three stars wearing glittering jackets. It starts when Bruno Mars starts singing his verse standing on a stage with Gucci and Kodak. Every move of the these stars is full of attitude and that’s the reason the video is worth watching.

Watch The Music Video To, “Wake Up In The Sky”:

How do You like it? To me, for a song like Wake Up In The Sky, this video is a perfect match. Isn’t it?