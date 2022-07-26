Watch Official Music Video: “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has premiered the official music video for her latest single “Sorry Not Sorry”. She premiered the single earlier this month when she also gave the first live performance of this new single. At that time, I was sure that she’s going to promote this single like crazy. And yup, she is doing exactly that. Now she has given us the official music video and it’s about an epic house party.

Miss Lovato promised her fans a music video and she has done that in some style. Her guest list for the house party includes stars like Jamy Foxx, Wiz Khalifa, and Paris Hilton. I’m sure you are going to enjoy this party. It’s a lot of fun to see Demi with her guests. Her chemistry with these stars is just amazing.

The music video is really professionally done overall. The production is impeccable. Demi looked unbelievable in the music video. I’m sure everyone will enjoy how Demi approached this anti-haters anthem when it comes to the video treatment.

With this music video, a lot of her fans are going to be excited about her upcoming album. It’s not long. The wait will be over in the last quarter 2017 when Demi finally gives us this new album.

Watch Music Video “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato