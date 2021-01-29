The American singer, songwriter and actress, “Laura Marano” has unveiled a new music video for her song, “Let Me Cry”. It was directed by, “Noah Kentis”.

Laura is about to release her debut EP which is not given any title yet. The EP is supposed to be premiered in March, 2019. She has released two of the songs from the EP including this new song, “Let Me Cry” and one previously released “Me”.

Let Me Cry is a soft emotional ballad possessing Laura’s soulful breathy vocals where she admits that she is in pain and she just don’t want to do anything today. But hey, relax! The song was recorded a year ago.

The music video sees Laura in her house, she will walk around while singing the song. The camera follows her throughout the video.

Watch music video to Laura Marano’s, “Let Me Cry”:

Let Me Cry was recorded a year ago. But what could be the reason not to share this song just when it was recorded?

Well, here is your answer, “I wasn’t sure what exactly to do with the song when it was finished, because I knew it was special, but it was the most vulnerable song I had ever done, and I wasn’t sure I was ready to show that side of me yet” the American singer talked to the media about the song.