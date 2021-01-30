Watch Music Video To Chaka Khan’s, “Hello Happiness”.

The American singer and songwriter, “Yvette Marie Stevens” aka “Chaka khan” has shared a new music video for her song, “Hello Happiness”. It was directed by, “Sam Pilling”.

Hello Happiness is the title track of the American singer’s upcoming 12th studio album called, “Hello Happiness”. The album is supposed to be released on 15th of February, 2019.

The upcoming album will be a project of seven tracks from which two of the songs are already released including this new song and one previously released, “Like Sugar”.

Back to the new music video, I found it to be funny. It comes with a message and that is, “Never cheat on your partner” or else you can get beaten, or you can lose your car, or you can even get locked in a phone booth. LOL!

Favorite scene? of course when Chaka khan joins the video.

Watch music video to the Chaka Khan’s, “Hello Happiness”:

The track, “Hello Happiness” received it’s first stream at the, “2019 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California”. It was premiered on 1st of January, 2019.