Watch Music Video To Carly Rae Jepsen’s song, “Now That I Found You”.

The Canadian singer and songwriter, “Carly Rae Jepsen” has shared a new music video for her song, “Now That I Found You”. It was directed by, “Carlos Lopez Estrada” and “Nelson de Castro”.

The song, “Now that I Found You” was released last month. It was co-written by Carly with, “​ ayokay “, “Ryan Rabin”, “Ryan McMahon” and “Ben Berger”. It will be a part of Carly’s upcoming album(yet untitled) that is supposed to be released soon.

Well, If you were thinking that Carly had found a handsome guy, you were totally wrong. It’s a cat LOL! Yeah, the music video features the Canadian singer with her pet, a cat. She finds the cat in a street.

The video sees the love between these two, Carky keeps the cat with her wherever she goes. As the clip unfolds, the number of cats increases. And unluckily, in the end, it turns out to be a dream!

Watch the music video to Carly Rae Jepsen’s, “Now That I Found You”:

The Canadian singer talked to the media about the song and said, “Now That I Found You is about the high you get when a new love starts to change your life. It’s like the rush, rush, rush is better than any drug”.