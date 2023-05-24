Watch Music Video “Most Girls” by Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld has recently premiered the music video for “Most Girls”. The video is quite awesome and it will definitely help the single get back on track. The video came out on VEVO. It’s about girl power. Hailee looks awesome in the video where she dresses in thousand different ways.

Hailee puts on so many different dresses and has many unique looks in this video. It will be really difficult for you to tell where she looks the best. You will see her in blonde hair and then in black again. You will see her sporting GAP and denim shirts. She looks really cool and ready for her debut studio album. I’m sure this album will come out soon after this music video’s success.

This female power anthem is produced by Zach Skelton, One love, and Ryan Tedder. It’s a song that sinks you in by the time it reaches the chorus. The powerful chorus is not only catchy but it’s also extremely relatable. That makes it a contender for the lead single from 20-year old pop singer’s debut album.

Watch “Most Girls” by Hailee Steinfeld