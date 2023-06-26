Watch Music Video “Moonlight” by Lil Xan featuring Charli XCX

Lil Xan premiered the music video for his latest single “Moonlight” featuring Charli XCX. She will skateboard her way to your heart as you immerse in the music video. I captures your attention from the first moment, thanks to Charli’s strong presence in it.

The track “Moonlight” is include in Xan’s Total Xanarchy album. It’s his debut album and I’m sure he will get things moving on the right track with this collaboration. The music video has everything to make it go viral. I’m sure Xan will benefit a great deal from the video.

You will see Charli going around the town on skateboard. She will then appear in a rootless car as she cruises around the city, enjoying every moment of her time. You will also see her in a motel on a bed. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Moonlight” Music Video by Lil Xan featuring Charli XCX