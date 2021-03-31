Watch Music Video: “Me So Bad” by Tinashe

Tinashe has premiered a new music video for the single “Me So Bad” from her Joyride album. The music video came out just today on March 30th. Ty Dolla Sign and French Montana are featuring artists in this new song.

In the music video, you will see Tinashe in tennis courts and loving the game. It’s probably the last song from the trio of songs that she announced earlier this year. The earlier songs that she released were “No Drama” and “Faded Love”. Both the song received excellent reviews and helped Tinashe get back into the scene. Among these songs, her latest offering “Me So Bad” is probably the best song. It’s definitely worth the video treatment that Tinashe gave it. I’m loving this new track and the video.

The song is about the ultimate love trap. You will hear the singer talk about how this trap had her and how she made seductive promises to her lover. The fact of the matter is that the person isn’t even her lover yet – just a future prospect. Considering that, you could easily understand why she titled the song “Me So Bad”.

It’s a fun video that could easily beat other music videos in this category. In the music video, Tinashe is wearing a yellow shirt and acting like a tennis pro. She shows us her best skills and also gives us some sexy moves to focus while enjoying the tennis. She does some light dancing along with some accompanying dancers. The choreography is simply brilliant and Tinashe totally does justice to it. You can watch the music video below.

Watch the New Music Video “Me So Bad” by Tinashe