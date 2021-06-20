WATCH MUSIC VIDEO: Maggie Lindemann releases Official video for “Friends Go”

Maggie Lindemann is busy these days on the road with Sabrina Carpenter for her North American ‘The Singular Tour’, impressing crowds with her slick notes. While she announced a month ago about her Debut Album, and here she is with her Official video for “Friends Go”.

The 20-year old has amazed us before with “Pretty Girls”, “Human” and who can forget her breakthrough single “Obsessed”. Considered as the Gwen Stefani of the modern age, she is feeling like a third wheel in her new Music Video.

As the director, Van Alpert explains “I wanted the car to be a representation of Maggie’s heart. The car crashing, bouncing and exploding in an artistic way gives you an overall feeling of excitement. When you are excluded from your friends’ company, the care showcases the feeling your heart goes through at that point”. Well, that’s why I considered her the third wheel. Watch it for yourself.

Watch MV “Friends Go” by Maggie Lindemann