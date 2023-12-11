Paramore premiered the official music video for her song “Fake Happy”. This NYC-themed music video is totally awesome. It’s already my favorite video of the month.

Zac Farro directed the music video for Paramore’s third single from “After Laughter” album. The music video came out on YouTube. In the music video, you will see Hayley Williams roaming in a city. The city is full of people and buildings. Everyone you see has a similar face – an upside down smiley face. It’s cute and yet thought-provoking. I’m sure a lot of you are going to enjoy how the video helps visualize song’s theme of being ‘fake happy’.

It’s a powerful message. The music video is as good as the song lyric. The visual treatment is gorgeous and the costumes are well-done. Overall, it’s a kind of music video we expect to see for songs with powerful messages.

Enjoy this simple but thoroughly refreshing music video below. Don’t forget to leave a comment on the video.

Watch Music Video “Fake Happy” by Paramore