Watch Music Video: “DDU-DU DDU-DU” by BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, the famous K-pop girl group, has premiered the official music video for their latest single “DDU-DU DDU-DU”. The music video came out last Friday on YouTube and has become an internet sensation in a matter of only a few days. You can watch the music video after reading a quick review below.

The music video for BLACKPINK’s latest single also brought other good news for the K-pop fans. The girl group has also released their latest album “Square Up”. This single serves as the first single from the album. Now that the band has also given it visual treatment, I’m sure they are gearing up for huge commercial success with this short project.

The music video for “DDU-DU DDU-DU” is a high-budget music video and you know that the moment you see the first scene of the video. Fortunately, it’s not a regular high-budget K-pop video but it’s got some incredible scenes and choreography that would make you watch many more K-pop videos today. Give it a try below.

Watch Official Music Video for “DDU-DU DDU-DU” by BLACKPINK