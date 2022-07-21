Watch Music Video for “Ruin” by Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes has premiered official music video for his new single “Ruin”. This new MV is simple yet extremely powerful. You will see Shawn performing his song in an empty arena in this black and white video. But there is more in this video. You look at Shawn’s body language and facial expressions – you feel the song while watching the video. Isn’t that what you want when watching MV of an emotional acoustic song?

It’s a perfect music video for the ballad “Ruin”. I’m sure this MV will help Shawn’s new single “Ruin” with the little push that it might need if the label has decided to treat it as a follow-up single to “Treat You Better”. Whatever the reason for this music video, it’s something we can only thank Shawn for. It’s possibly the best way Shawn could have announced his new era.

The single “Ruin” is about Shawn’s love life. He opens up to his listeners, telling them that he still fancies his girl although she already has a boyfriend. Now that’s hoping against the hope or probably that’s the real strength that the love demands. Shawn is definitely showing us his stronger side in this emotional ballad. I’m sure a lot of us can easily relate to it.

“Ruin” was released earlier this month. I’m sure this will be his next single. You can watch “Ruin” by Shawn Mendes below.

Watch Music Video: “Ruin” by Shawn Mendes